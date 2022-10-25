Lawrence Police Officer Found Guilty Of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy In 2018: DA

A Lawrence Police officer has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old boy he met through a dating app four years ago, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Officer Carlos Vieira, age 53, was found guilty of two counts aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the office reports.

“I am thankful to the trial team and everyone who assisted with the investigation,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said. “This verdict makes clear that no one is above the law and this young man was victimized by someone he should have been able to trust.”

Vieira met the boy through the social media app GRINDR in the summer of 2018, the office reports. The duo eventually met up at Mt. Vernon Park in Lawrence where they got into Vieira's SUV and engaged in sexual activity.

Later that year, the boy recognized Vieira when his family was forced to evacuate their house during the gas explosions on September 13, 2018. The boy's mom eventually learned about her son's encounter with the officer and she reported it to the DA's Office.

“The facts and circumstances surrounding this case are extremely troubling," Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque said. "It is our hope that this verdict will give the victim and his family a sense of closure as they continue with the healing process,”

Vieira's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4, the office reports.

