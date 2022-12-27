Hero For The Holidays: Saugus Student Awarded For Saving Woman's Life

A Northeast Regional Vocational High student just wanted something to eat when he walked into a Saugus Wendy's, but he left a hero. He recently got the citation to prove it.

Sebastian Cadavid, who's in the Northeast's Dental Assisting Program, went to the restaurant with friends after the Agganis All-Star football game in Lynn on June 29. While waiting on their food, Cadavid heard someone scream out for help as a woman was unconscious on the bathroom floor, the school said.

While others gawked about what to do, Cadavid, who'd recently been CPR certified as part of his school program, rushed over and assessed the situation. She had no pulse, and things looked dire. Then his training kicked in.

"I don't know what came over me but I just thought to myself, 'I know CPR,'" Cadavid recalled. "(Afterward) I was like, 'Wow, I actually just did that.'"

He continued to perform CPR until police and firefighters showed up to rush her to a hospital.

The American Heart Association last week gave Cadavid The Heartsaver Hero for his quick thinking and fast reaction. His teachers couldn't be more proud.

"As a vocational teacher, we love to see our students put the skills and theories they learn into use, but this is beyond any of our expectations and had a huge impact on another person's life," Dental Assisting teacher Erin Selvitella said. "It doesn't get any better than that."

