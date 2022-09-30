Contact Us
Breaking News: Ex-Head Of Boston Homeless Shelters Guilty To Stealing $1.5M, Gets 1 Year In Prison: Mass AG
Bear Shot and Killed In Middleton After Killing Goats, Chickens: Police

Josh Lanier
A bear (not pictured) killed eight chickens in Middleton on Friday before a homeowner could shoot and kill it. Police believe it's the same 80-pound black bear that killed two goats the day before. Photo Credit: Massachusetts Environmental Police

A homeowner in Middleton shot and killed a black bear that ate several of their livestock Friday morning, Sept. 30, state wildlife authorities said. 

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. when the homeowner saw the 80-pound bear tearing its way through their chicken pen, the Massachusetts Environmental Police said. It killed eight chickens before the homeowner put it down. Authorities believe it was the same bear that killed two goats the day before in Middleton. 

Environment police are still investigating the shooting, and officers have not filed any charges in the case. Middleton police said state law allows homeowners to shoot and kill bears that are damaging their property under certain circumstances. 

Though bear attacks aren't common because they are usually scared away, authorities said. Environmental police said the best way to protect your animals is to keep them behind an electric fence. 

Click here to learn more about ways to protect yourself from animals and property from bears. 

