26 More Cats From Flood-Ravaged Kentucky Arrive At NEAS In Salem: MSPCA

About a month after 20 cats were rescued from devastating flooding in Kentucky, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) have welcomed another 26 cats to Massachusetts.

The felines were displaced by flooding that started in July as local animal shelters struggled to house the sudden influx of animals. That's where the MSPCA and NEAS saw an opportunity to help the cats find new homes.

“Since our affiliation with NEAS in 2021, we’ve made it a priority to be involved as much as possible in disaster relief," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “We’re going to do to all we can for these cats, for as long as it takes to get them adopted."

The new litter arrived at the NEAS' shelter in Salem on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the MSPCA said. Their arrival was made possible by two NEAS staffers who flew to Kentucky earlier in the month to help get the cats ready for their journey to Massachusetts.

Upon their arrival, the cats were immediately placed on their mandatory 48-hour quarantine where they will be available for adoption after. People interested in adopting can get updates by going online.

