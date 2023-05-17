A Few Clouds and Breezy 58°

Murder Indictment: 3rd Man Charged In Killing Of Lawrence Man In 2022

A Boston man was indicted this week with the murder of a Lawrence man in 2022, authorities announced on Wednesday, May 17. 

Jose Delacruz was shot and killed in a robbery outside this Bank of America in Lawrence. Three men have now been indicted in the slaying, prosecutors said. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Lee Harvey, 30, of Roslindale, was charged with robbing and killing 32-year-old Jose Delacruz outside of a Bank of America at 257 Essex St. in Lawrence on March 27, 2022, the Essex County District Attorney said. 

The grand jury also returned indictments against Harvey on charges of carrying a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and armed robbery while masked, the prosecutor said. 

Harvey is the third person arrested in connection with the robbery killing of Delacruz. 

Dennis Ortiz, 29, of Boston, was arrested on unrelated charges in June, but he was later implicated and charged in the Lawrence slaying, the prosecutor said. He is charged with armed robbery while masked, carrying a firearm without a license(fourth offense), and illegal possession of a loaded firearm, the prosecutor said. 

Carmelo Martinez, 29, of East Boston, faces charges of armed robbery while wearing a mask, officials said. 

