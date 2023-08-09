Mass Man Took An Uber To Deliver 20 Pounds Of Drugs To New Hampshire: Feds

Johan M. Rodriguez, age 37, of Lawrence, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in March, was sentenced to five years in federal prison Tuesday, Aug. 8, the US Attorney for New Hampshire said.

Rodriguez requested an Uber on Sep. 26 to catch a ride from Massachusetts to Dover, New Hampshire. He carried with him a toolbox filled with 20 pounds of fentanyl, the synthetic and sometimes fatal opioid, investigators said.

Police later searched that toolbox and found two 10-pound packages wrapped for distribution, the prosecutor said.

“The defendant traveled into New Hampshire for the sole purpose of selling more than twenty pounds of fentanyl,” said U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young. “The magnitude of harm this quantity of fentanyl could have caused the citizens of New Hampshire if it had reached the streets is unfathomable, and for that, the defendant will be imprisoned for a lengthy period of time."

