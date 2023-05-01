Marblehead Bicyclist Killed While Competing In Race In Vermont: Police

Police responded to a crash between a pick-up truck and bicyclist near the intersection of Brook and Carter roads in Burke, VT, around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, Vermont State Police report.

Initial investigation determined that the bicyclist, later identified as 54-year-old Richard Wanstall, of Marblehead, MA, was participating in a local race when he was hit by a Dodge truck.

Wanstall collided with the truck, which was being driven by a man from East Haven, VT, as he entered the northbound side of Brook Road, according to police.

The impact caused Wanstall to come to a stop on the shoulder a short distance away. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that one of our community members died today, after colliding with a vehicle while on course," Rasputitsa Dirt, the name of the race, said on Facebook.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-241-5000.

