Marblehead Bicyclist Killed In VT Race Known For His 'Commitment To Others'

Richard "Rick" Wanstall was committed to many things throughout his 54 years of life. The North Shore resident was a passionate athlete, veteran and leader in the workforce. Sadly, Wanstall's life ended while he was doing one of the things he loved the most: competing.

"In recent years, Rick found a passion for fitness as he participated in various triathlons and later moved onto Ironman Competitions," his obituary reads. "Rick notably competed in competitions in Chattanooga, TN and Mont-Tremblant in Quebec, Canada."

Wanstall died after he collided with a pick-up truck while racing in the Rasputitsa Dirt in Burke, VT on Saturday, April 29, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The impact caused Wanstall to come to a stop on the shoulder a short distance away. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Vermont State Police report.

"Forever my favorite person. My best friend. My hero. My biggest supporter. My everything," Wanstall's daughter Emma said on Facebook. "I just want you to know I was waiting for you at the finish line like you said to do. One day I might cross it for you. I love you Father so so much, more than you ever knew."

Born in Munich, Germany, Wanstall moved to Danvers with his parents and graduated from Danvers High School. Upon graduation, Wanstall enlisted in the Army where he served as a Military Police Officer from 1986 to 1989, according to his obituary.

Wanstall later enrolled at Salem State College (University) after he was discharged and met his wife Pamela. The two graduated and got married in 1995 before Wanstall obtained an MBA from Babson College in 1998, his obituary continues. He would eventually end up living in Marblehead.

Over the years, Wanstall worked at several companies like Price Waterhouse Coopers, Fidelity, John Hancock, Moderna Therapeutics, and Aileron. He most recently served as the CFO of Oncorus, according to his obituary.

"Outside of his work, Rick loved spending time with his family. They spent time in the mountains on camping and ski trips together and Rick always made sure to take photos to capture their memories together," his obituary reads. "Rick will be remembered by his commitment to others around him. He was a loving husband father and will be dearly missed by all who knew him."

Wanstall is survived by many family members including his wife, three children, brother, sister, mother, father and step-father, according to his obituary. More information about his funeral services can be found here.

