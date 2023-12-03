Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Man Stabbed To Death Outside Saugus Family Restaurant ID'd As 42-Year-Old: DA

Police have identified the person who was found stabbed outside of Kowloon Restuarant in Saugus on Saturday night, Dec. 2, as a 42-year-old Milton man. 

Kowloon restaurant in Saugus

 Photo Credit: Kowloon Restaurant
Josh Lanier
Patrick Kenney Jr. was found with a knife wound outside of the 948 Broadway restaurant just after 9 p.m., the Middlesex District Attorney said. Paramedics rushed him to Mass General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. 

Police believe the incident was accidental, and no other people were involved in the stabbing. 

The death is under investigation. 

