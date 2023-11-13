Man Shot In 2nd Salem Shooting In 2 Weeks, Police Searching For Suspect

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 23 Horton Street shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Salem Police Department.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

“This does not appear to be a random act and we do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public,” police wrote in a statement. “The investigation, which is in the initial stages, is ongoing. Police are actively working the scene — please remain clear of the area.”

The incident comes two weeks after a Salem State University student was fatally shot in the area of 22 Forest Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Criminal Investigation Division at (978) 745-9700, or Salem Police Dispatch at (978) 744-1212.

