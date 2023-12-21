A Few Clouds 34°

Man Raped Woman At Knifepoint With Meat Cleaver In Danvers: Police

A woman in Danvers told police that a Lawrence man raped her while holding a butcher knife, authorities said. 

A woman in Methuen has accused a Lawrence man of rape, while he was holding a meat cleaver.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay
Khier Casino
Rene Montes, 55, of Lawrence, was arrested on Thursday morning, Dec. 21, in Methuen and charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, State Police said. 

The woman told troopers that she had been assaulted and raped in her Danvers home shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20. She said the man held her down against her will while holding a meat clever. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Troopers found evidence at the woman’s home, including the meat cleaver, following the assault.

State police found Montes at a home in Methuen on Thursday morning and took him into custody.

