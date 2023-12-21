Man Raped Woman At Knifepoint With Meat Cleaver In Danvers: Police

Rene Montes, 55, of Lawrence, was arrested on Thursday morning, Dec. 21, in Methuen and charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, State Police said.

The woman told troopers that she had been assaulted and raped in her Danvers home shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20. She said the man held her down against her will while holding a meat clever.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Troopers found evidence at the woman’s home, including the meat cleaver, following the assault.

State police found Montes at a home in Methuen on Thursday morning and took him into custody.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.