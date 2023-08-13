Man Drowns After Having Medical Emergency At Haverhill Marina: Police

Police received a 911 call just after 11:45 a.m. to Marianna’s Marina at 72 Coffin Avenue. The caller said a man suffered a medical emergency before he collapsed and fell off of a boat and into the water, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected, but detectives are investigating the death.

The man's name will not be released until authorities notify his friends and family.

