Man Accused Of Defacing Salem Church, Park With Anti-lgbt Graffiti Busted: DA

Mohammed Saeed Rajab pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Salem court and was ordered held on a $2,500 bond, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. He must also stay out of Salem and not own any guns or dangerous weapons.

Police accused Rajab of defacing the doors of the Tabernacle Congregational Church and the Pride flag at the Northeast Animal Shelter with anti-LGBT graffiti, Salem police said. Officers also said he tore down a pride flag at Lappin Park, where he allegedly poured paint on pride-themed crosswalks, authorities continued.

“I am so proud of the hard work that my detectives did to resolve this case," Chief Lucas Miller stated. "We have made this investigation our highest priority. I realize that this arrest does not erase the harm caused by Mr. Rajab, but I hope that it shows the commitment that the Salem Police Department has to our friends, our neighbors, and our colleagues in the LGBTQ community.”

