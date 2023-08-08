Overcast 75°

Lynn High Girls Soccer Coach Groped Player, Tried To Sleep With Student, Sent Her Nudes: DA

A 38-year-old Lynn high school soccer coach sent unsolicited nude photos of himself to an 18-year-old former play that he also tried to sleep with and groped an underage girl on his team, officials said. 

Lynn Classical High School
Lynn Classical High School Photo Credit: WIkimedia/John Phelan
Josh Lanier
Oscar Juarez, of Saugus, is a junior varsity coach at Lynn Classical High School. The alleged incidents happened in 2022, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. 

He was arrested and charged on Monday, Aug. 7, with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and distributing pornographic material – both felonies — and reckless endangerment of a child, a misdemeanor, the prosecutor said. 

Juarez pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on a $10,000 bail, officials said. He is to avoid all contact with minors besides his children and may not keep any dangerous weapons, the prosecutor said.

Juarez will return to court on Sept. 7.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates. 

