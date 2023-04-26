Lottery Ticket Bought For Greek Easter Lands Peabody Woman $1 Million Prize

Despina Nirgianakis won her prize after purchasing a ticket in the lottery's “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the organization reports.

Nirgianakis said that she and her family bought tickets for holidays and that she bought hers in celebration of Greek Easter. The lucky winner claimed her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Nirgianakis purchased her winning ticket at Convenience Plus, located at 7 Main Street in North Reading. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket, the lottery reports.

