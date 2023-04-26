Overcast 48°

Lottery Ticket Bought For Greek Easter Lands Peabody Woman $1 Million Prize

A woman from Peabody won more than just good luck for a whole year at her Greek Easter celebration, she also won $1 million from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Despina Nirgianakis, of Peabody, holds her $1 million Massachusetts Lottery prize Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli

Despina Nirgianakis won her prize after purchasing a ticket in the lottery's “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the organization reports.

Nirgianakis said that she and her family bought tickets for holidays and that she bought hers in celebration of Greek Easter. The lucky winner claimed her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Nirgianakis purchased her winning ticket at Convenience Plus, located at 7 Main Street in North Reading. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket, the lottery reports.

