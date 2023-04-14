Underground Speakeasy Opens In Salem, No Prohibition Needed

A new below-ground bar has replaced live music venue Opus Underground, bringing elevated, specialty cocktails to Salem.

Hallowed Ground, operated by Serenitee Restaurants, opened on Tuesday, April 11 at 87 Washington Street in Salem, according to Samantha Porter Giddings, a Serenitee Restaurants representative.

The location formerly housed Opus Underground, which closed in January 2023, according to the venue's Facebook page.

The new speakeasy-style cocktail bar has a "vibe reminiscent of an old-school lounge," according to the restaurant, as well as a curated beverage program and a late-night menu.

Guests can find specialty cocktails like the "devil's reef," made with kombu vodka, miso, and fino, and the "new order," made with blended scotch, lemon, ginger, honey, and earl grey.

Also on the drinks menu are non-alcoholic mocktail options, dessert martinis, and a variety of beer and wine.

The restaurant group behind Hallowed Ground is responsible for nine restaurants north of Boston, including Dire Wolf Tavern, located just above Hallowed Ground.

