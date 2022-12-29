Salisbury Teen Dies On Christmas, Community 'Rallies The Troops' To Donate

What once was a fundraiser to help a Salisbury teenager battle leukemia has now become an effort to honor her life.

Hailey Stone was first diagnosed in 2018 and was hospitalized at Boston Children's Hospital for weeks, followed by years of treatment, read a GoFundMe that raised almost $20,000 when the teen was first diagnosed with the disease.

The original GoFundMe was created to help with the Triton High School student's medical bills, but new fundraisers are collecting funds to help the family with funeral costs.

"Salisbury is the best community I know, and whenever there is someone in need or hurting everyone always rallies together," a post made by the Salisbury Elementary PTA wrote. "It’s time to rally the troops and show some love to the Stone family during their unimaginably difficult time."

A Facebook post documented just how much the Salisbury troops have rallied to help the Stone family.

Business owners and community leaders, along with the Salisbury Elementary School PTA, have focused on covering the cost of funeral and service expenses, an event center has donated its space to host a celebration of life, and a new GoFundMe page was created to ease the family's financial worries.

"This loss is unbelievable, tragic, and unfair, the Facebook post read. "Hailey was sweet, kind, strong, and just overall amazing. There is not a person she came into contact with that she did not profoundly touch."

"She was a fighter and an inspiration to many," Hailey's aunt Ruth Roby Stone wrote in an update to the original fundraiser. "The family is so grateful for all the fundraising that took place while she was alive to help her parents be able to spend time as a family and to allow Hailey to live her best life."

The celebration for Stone's life is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Blue Ocean Event Center, according to a Salisbury, MA Lions Club Facebook post. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Remick and Gendron Funeral Home.

