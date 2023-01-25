Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That.

By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.

The lighthouse restaurant, located at 61 Water Street in Newburyport, offers luxury and complete privacy, making it a regular choice for engagements and other special occasions.

A reservation at the top of the lighthouse, which will run diners between $350 and $700, includes five hours of breathtaking views, personal wait staff, and a Lighthouse Preservation Society membership.

The reservation cost does not cover the price of food, instead, diners pay a restaurant chosen from a pre-selected list to cater the meal.

Whether the diner chooses Starboard Galley, a seafood restaurant, Brown Sugar by the Sea, a healthy Thai option, or classics served up from Mission Oak Grill, the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse is sure to live up to the high standards of a “once in a lifetime” experience.

One of the premises of the list was that a “once in a lifetime” meal should be worth traveling to, so here are stellar dining food options just a state away.

Connecticut: Union League Cafe (New Haven)

Rhode Island: Los Andes (Providence)

New York: Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills (Westchester County)

