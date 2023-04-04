Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Used Violence, Drugs To Force Women Into Prostitution In Everett: DA
Lawrence Woman Wins $1 Mill In Mass Lottery's First $50 Ticket Game

Morgan Gonzales
Marta Soto Burgos and her husband Aladino claimed her $1 million check.
The game with the largest instant win prize in the history of the Massachusetts lottery just doled out a $1 million prize to a Lawrence woman. 

Marta Soto Burgos scratched off her winning ticket in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket game on Saturday, March 22 and chose the one-time cash payout option, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

She picked up her check for $650,000 with the help of her husband Aladino.

Burgos purchased her winning ticket at the Stop Quick Market located at 12 Haverhill Street in Methuen. The store will receive a $10,00 bonus for its part in the big win. 

Tickets for the "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" game cost $50, a first for the Mass Lottery. The game offers over $1 billion in total winnings, including the largest instant win prize in Mass Lottery history at $25 million. 

The game has an overall prize payout of 82%, the highest payout percentage of any game ever offered by the Mass Lottery.

