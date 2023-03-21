Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Water Supply Poses Issues As Medford Firefighters Attack Overnight Fire: Report
Lifestyle

Dave Portnoy Plugs Alex's Roast Beef In Topsfield But Slams Its Pizza

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Dave tries to break up the bad streak of North Shore pizzas with a beef, but also finds the sad state of affairs of kids supporting New England sports.
Dave tries to break up the bad streak of North Shore pizzas with a beef, but also finds the sad state of affairs of kids supporting New England sports. Video Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews

Dave Portnoy hasn't been loving the North Shore pizza, but says the roast beef at one local restaurant is well-worth a trip to the area.

Several bites into the big beef sandwich from Alexs Roast Beef & Seafood in Topsfield, the Barstool Sports CEO looks into the camera and says: 

"9.9. It's so f—ing good. It's the best food on the planet."

Portnoy went on to his usual One-Bite pizza review, giving the Greek-style pizza from Alexs a 5.9. Yikes.

"I could close my eyes be on a different pizza and if you fed me these pizza i'd be like you're on the North Shore," the CEO said. "Not my favorite pizza."

Bottom line: If you go to the North Shore, go to Alexs — but not for the pizza, Portnoy says.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.