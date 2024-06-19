Mostly Cloudy 94°

Leedell Graham Bludgeoned Patsy “Pat” Schena In His Home: DA

A Haverhill man was found guilty this week of bludgeoning an 82-year-old man with a lamp before fatally stabbing him in a 2019 home invasion in Groveland, authorities announced. 

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Leedell Graham, of Haverhill, was found guilty Tuesday, June 18, of murder in the first degree with extreme atrocity or cruelty and breaking and entering with the intent to commit larceny over $1,200, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. He will be sentenced on Friday. 

Graham was accused of breaking into the Governors Road home of Patsy “Pat” Schena, a building inspector, intending to rob it, investigators said. But when Schena returned home, Graham grabbed a lamp and beat Schena before drawing a knife and stabbing him. 

WHAV previously reported the two knew one another and had done business in the past. 

The prosecution showed video of Graham around Schena's home at the time of the murder and DNA evidence linking him to the slaying. 

“While no one can undo this horrific murder, we hope that the verdict in this case brings Mr. Schena’s family some small measure of peace in the knowledge that justice has been served,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker. 

Schena is remembered as a loving father and grandfather and a talented carpenter who served in the US Army Reserves. 

