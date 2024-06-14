Justin Smith, 25, was charged with two counts of distributing obscene matter to a minor on Thursday, June 13, the Essex County District Attorney said. He was arraigned on Friday.

A judge ordered him held on $4,000 bail. If he can pay that, he must stay away from the school and alleged victim, have no contact with minors, and remain in home confinement, the prosecutor added.

It's unclear how long he has worked at the 415 Primrose St. school. Police did not release any further information in the case.

