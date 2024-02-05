Joseph M. Hurley, of Danvers, is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, the Essex County District Attorney said.

The ordeal began just after noon at a mobile home park at 98 Newbury Street when a woman called 911 to report she'd been shot multiple times and was hiding at a neighbor's home, authorities said.

When police arrived at the trailer park, Hurley fired several shots out of his window at officers. He barricaded himself inside his home for two hours, which forced police to shut down Route 1 for several hours before they arrested him.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Beverly Hospital, but doctors there had her airlifted to a Boston trauma hospital. Authorities did not release her name or condition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.