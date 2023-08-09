Historic 'Hidden Gem' Closes In Essex, But Not Before Locals Grab Final Meal

Windward Grille, an American-style restaurant located at 109 Eastern Avenue in the town of Essex, closed permanently in July, according to Google and social media reports.

Its menu offered cranberry balsamic duck breast, char-grilled steak tips, baked stuffed scallops, lemon basil haddock, and much more, all served inside a farmhouse built in 1640.

The restaurant was renowned for its New England-style seafood, friendly service, and good value, reviews said.

"It's a great place to enjoy a drink with friends, a delicious romantic dinner with your special someone, or a larger get-together with family and friends," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "This is one of Essex's hidden gems. The Windward welcomes locals and visitors, and whether you are planning a dinner there or are just passing through, it's worth the visit."

Some of the locals who loved Windward Grille gathered for one last trip to the restaurant before it closed for good, posting about their experience on Facebook.

"I was so sad when I heard that a month or so ago," wrote a commenter on the post about the restaurant's closing. "They had delicious food and drinks!"

Some commenters speculated that the location would house an Italian restaurant next. Though, nothing official has been announced.

A Windward Grille employee took to Facebook to make a farewell post to the restaurant and its worker family.

"There will never be another workplace or family like this one," they wrote. "Thank you for being there and supporting me week by week! I’ll love this crew forever!"

