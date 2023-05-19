'Heavy Delays' On Route 1 After Vehicle Strikes Saugus Bridge

A vehicle struck the bridge on Route 1 south at Walnut Street on the morning of Friday, May 19, according to a Tweet sent by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation at 7:45 a.m.

Multiple southbound lanes were closed to traffic. By 9:15 a.m. only the right lane remained closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The bridge was struck by a dumpster roll-up truck boom, causing severe delays, according to NBC10.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital, the news outlet reported.

A representative from the Massachusetts State Police was not immediately available for more information.

