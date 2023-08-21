'Heart of Gold': Lawrence Man Dies Saving Wife, Child In New Hampshire

Vincent Parr, of Lawrence, died on Sunday, Aug. 20, after jumping into the Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire, to save his wife and her child who got stuck in a part of the river with fast-moving water, according to New Hampshire State Police and a GoFundMe for Parr's funeral expenses. Parr got caught in the current and could not be revived with CPR.

The family was walking on a bridge when the mother and child got stuck in the river's current, police said. They fought their way to shore, and bystanders brought Parr to the shoreline, where they performed CPR. He was later pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe to help the victim's family was created the day after the tragedy. Multiple donors responded quickly, donating hundreds of dollars within hours of its creation.

"He dove in without a second thought and saved both of them before getting caught himself and was unable to surface," the GoFundMe description said.

Vincent was a family man and had a pure heart of gold. He treated others how he wanted to be treated and would go out of his way to make someone smile, even if it made him look silly. His bravery goes unmatched, and we know that if he had the chance, he would do the same heroic actions of jumping into that river and saving those two lives.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help his parents with funeral expenses, the GoFundMe description said. Any additional funds will be donated to organizations for Tourettes.

The investigation into Parr's death is ongoing. Anyone who saw the incident or has additional details is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at (603) 227-2113.

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Parr's funeral expenses.

