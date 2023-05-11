Overcast 80°

Haverhill Man Convicted Of Killing Woman Outside Of Lawrence Nightclub: DA

A Haverhill man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 killing of a woman outside of a Lawrence nightclub, authorities announced on Thursday, May 11. He now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. 

Luis Rodriguez following his arrest in Sulphur Springs, Texas, four days after the shooting outside of the La Cava nightclub in Lawrence in 2017, officials said. Rodriguez was convicted of the shooting on Thursday, May 11. Photo Credit: Hopkins County (Texas) Sheriff's Office
Luis Rodriguez, 30, was found guilty of murder with deliberate premeditation; armed assault with intent to murder; assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon; and carrying a firearm without a license, the Essex County District Attorney said.

Rodriguez was accused of killing Aracelys Valdez Deleon, 40, of Lowell, and wounding a man on Easter weekend in 2017 after he was refused entry into the La Cava nightclub because he had a gun on him, the prosecutor said. 

Rodriguez walked across the street and opened fire around 8 p.m. He shot Deleon twice and Jazmin Patrocino nine times, officials said. Though, Patrocino survived. 

Police in Texas arrested him four days later with a fake ID and a bus tickets to Phoenix and Los Angeles, officials said. 

“Aracelys Valdez Deleon was a beloved mother, daughter, and friend," Essex DA Paul F. Tucker said in a news release. "I’m proud of the team effort that tracked down this defendant and brought him to justice."

A judge is set to sentence Rodriguez on May 23, where he faces a minimum of life in prison without the possibility of parole, officials said.

