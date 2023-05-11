Haverhill Man Convicted Of Killing Woman Outside Of Lawrence Nightclub: DA

Luis Rodriguez, 30, was found guilty of murder with deliberate premeditation; armed assault with intent to murder; assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon; and carrying a firearm without a license, the Essex County District Attorney said.

Rodriguez was accused of killing Aracelys Valdez Deleon, 40, of Lowell, and wounding a man on Easter weekend in 2017 after he was refused entry into the La Cava nightclub because he had a gun on him, the prosecutor said.

Rodriguez walked across the street and opened fire around 8 p.m. He shot Deleon twice and Jazmin Patrocino nine times, officials said. Though, Patrocino survived.

Police in Texas arrested him four days later with a fake ID and a bus tickets to Phoenix and Los Angeles, officials said.

“Aracelys Valdez Deleon was a beloved mother, daughter, and friend," Essex DA Paul F. Tucker said in a news release. "I’m proud of the team effort that tracked down this defendant and brought him to justice."

A judge is set to sentence Rodriguez on May 23, where he faces a minimum of life in prison without the possibility of parole, officials said.

