Haverhill Man Admits To Stealing Money Meant For Veteran Suicide: Feds

David Duren, 48, admitted to wire fraud on Monday, July 1, the US Attorney for New Hampshire said. He faces up to 20 years in prison during his sentencing on Oct. 10.

Duren was a program manager at a healthcare provider in Nashua, New Hampshire, and oversaw a $750,000 program funded by a Staff Sergeant Fox Suicide Prevention Grant. The money was earmarked for treatments and services for veterans at risk of killing themselves.

The healthcare provider where he worked hired the company E3 at Duren's recommendation to help with that goal, the prosecutor said. However, they did not know that E3 and Dr. Michael Rapp, the man who reportedly ran the company, were made up.

Duren pretended to be Dr. Rapp on phone calls and emails. He used the fake group and doctor to embezzle nearly $50,000 from the nonprofit healthcare to spend on OnlyFans models, personal purchases, and a Royal Caribbean Cruise, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.