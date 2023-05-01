Haverhill Man Admits Filming Himself Steal Dozen Firearms From Federal Licensee

Gary Ortiz, Jr., 19, of Haverhill, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said. He was indicted last July.

Ortiz and one of his co-conspirators broke into Second Amendment Outdoors, a business in New Hampshire, and took 11 pistols and a rifle on Dec. 8, 2021, Young said.

Videos recovered from the phone of a co-conspirator show Ortiz holding the stolen firearms, and messages recovered from Ortiz’s phone show searches for Second Amendment Outdoors before the burglary, as well as, searches for news about the burglary afterward.

More texts on Ortiz's phone show he was trying to sell one of the firearm's after the burglary.

Ortiz's sentencing before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante is scheduled for Aug. 10.

