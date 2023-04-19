Cat Dies, 2 Injured In Georgetown 2-Alarm Fire That Displaced Family Of 3

The fire broke out at a one-story ranch house in Georgetown shortly after noon on Wednesday, April 19, according to the Georgetown Fire Department. Two residents had already suffered injuries by the time firefighters got to the scene.

A second alarm brought additional firefighters to the scene of the blaze.

Firefighters could see smoke billowing from the house, and when they entered the home they were faced with cluttered conditions and a fire in the basement.

The blaze was quickly knocked down through an aggressive interior attack, but the home suffered fire damage in the basement and smoke and water damage on the first floor, and was not salvageable.

One of the injured residents was taken in an ambulance to a Boston-area trauma center for serious injuries sustained during the fire. The other injured person declined medical attention at the scene.

The blaze displaced a family of three and caused the death of a pet cat.

"An aggressive fire attack by the first arriving companies helped prevent this fire from spreading further, and I am grateful for their quick and professional work," said Chief Matt McKay.

The following communities provided mutual aid:

Haverhill

Groveland

Boxford

Rowley

West Newbury

Topsfield Ambulance

Action Ambulance

Atlantic Ambulance

Rehab 5

The Department of Fire Services Rehab Truck

Georgetown fire stations were covered by firefighters from Middleton and Ipswich.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Georgetown Fire Department, Georgetown Police Department and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

