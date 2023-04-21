Family Still Seeking Answers As Lynn Woman's Disappearance Surpasses Decade

"I ask all those who knew Leeanne to please just for today change your profile picture to Leanne’s face and share every post pertaining to Leeanne," Amy Robinson implored on a Facebook group created to help find her missing sister.

"We continue to search and question and seek answers no matter the outcome," Robinson continued. "We all know nobody just goes missing!"

Leeanne Redden was last seen in the area of Evans Lane in Lynn on April 15, 2013, according to Massachusetts State Police. She is described as a 5-foot-2-inch tall woman, weighing 105 pounds with curly black hair and blue eyes.

Redden also has a tattoo of a cross with the words "forgive me father" on her upper back, a sunflower tattoo on her lower back, and a tattoo of a cross on the middle finger of her left hand.

Police used the 10-year anniversary of Redden's disappearance to renew their request for tips on her location. However, her sister claims local authorities have not taken Redden's disappearance seriously given her history of addiction and previous arrests.

"From the moment she disappeared, I've been in contact with police," Robinson said. "I'm a realist and I understand there's crime. It's trickled because it's turned into a cold case."

Robinson claims that her sister was with her boyfriend at the time she went missing. She said the couple had a fight, went to sleep, then Redden was gone the next morning.

"I cannot believe it is going to be 10 years since we have had a fight, a laugh, a cry, a call, a sight," Robinson said. "Damn anything is better than nothing!"

Daily Voice has reached out to Lynn Police but they have yet to comment. Meanwhile, the department is still accepting tips from the public.

Anyone with information on Redden's whereabouts call Lynn police officer Anne Magner at (781) 477-4398.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.