She fell for a guy named Clay, who asked for her hand in marriage while in the pods in the first few episodes of "Love Is Blind" on Netflix.

They met face-to-face and dated over the course of the season, which culminated at the altar in the season finale on Wednesday, March 6.

In fact, AD and Clay — whose parents are both divorced — were among two couples who made it to the finale. All the others broke up before the finale.

** WARNING: This news story contains spoilers **

AD said, "I do." Clay said: "I don't think it's responsible for me to say I do."

AD hung her head and began to cry.

"I want you to know that I'm rocking with you... I still need work. I still need to get to the point where I'm not 100 percent in. I'm not ready for marriage and you deserve the best... I can't say yes right now."

"Clay," AD says, a single tear streaming down her face. "What the f—?"

AD left with her family and cried with their support.

Clay's parents commended him on making a mature choice. He later spoke to her in private.

"To say off a great two weeks this is going to be my wife forever, I couldn't make that decision today," he said. "Me saying no was not to you. I'm not ready. I'm not rejecting you. It almost feels like, that I am."

"Can I get a hug?"

The two embrace.

Clay vowed to go to therapy and work on himself. He earlier in the season expressed fear of cheating on AD, as his dad cheated on his mom before they got divorced.

"I keep getting so fucking close and doing so much for these men and carrying these relationships and it's not enough. I don't know what else to do really. It's just not enough."

"I love him, I really do. I'm really sad that I wasn't enough for him to get right. I can't drag him I can't force him and I'm not going to force him to beg me. I'm done."

