Cop Kills Attacking Dog In Peabody To Save Couple; 2 Hospitalized: Police

A police officer shot a dog attacking its owners, who were trying to escape its jaws by standing on top of a car at 22 Endicott Street in Peabody around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, according to the Peabody Police Department.

The man was bleeding heavily as he and the woman stood on the car while the dog continually tried to attack them, police said.

When the police officer arrived, the man and woman tried to get down from the car, but the dog began the attack again, latching onto the woman's head and shaking her.

The police officer, who is said to have believed the woman's life was in danger, shot and killed the dog, police and reports said.

The man and woman were seriously injured in the attack.

Paramedics treated them at the scene before rushing them to a nearby hospital.

The man remains hospitalized, and the woman was released by Friday morning.

The incident is under investigation by the Peabody Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

