Chiropractor Secretly Filmed Child In Shower In Peabody: DA

Scott Kline, age 44, of Middleton in Essex County, who runs Back on Track, was charged with two counts of possession of child porn on Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

Investigators said Kline installed the camera in the shower of a home and captured video of a girl known to him. Authorities did not say if it was at his home or how he knew the alleged victim.

Kline was already charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person after a patient said they found a spy camera in the bathroom of his Chestnut Street practice, authorities said. The alleged recording equipment had been removed from the restroom when officers arrived, but they found evidence that it had been there previously.

Police dogs found a camera made to look like a small hook that matched the description given to investigators and encrypted hard drives in Kline's office. Investigators also found videos of the married father having sex in the Back On Track clinic with several women. Though, those recordings appear to be filmed with their knowledge.

Kline called the allegations "(very) bad rumors and theories" in a text to his patients after news broke of the charges. He also said he planned to continue seeing patients while he fights the charges.

It's unclear if he has kept that promise. No one answered the phone at the clinic Tuesday morning.

Kline was released on $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 29.

The Middlesex DA is handling the case for the Essex County District Attorney to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

A tip line has been set up for patients and members of the public who believe they may be a victim or have any information about the case. That number is 781-897-6725.

