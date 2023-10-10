Vehicle Smashes Into 2 Cop Cars In Methuen

Methuen police said one of its officers and a state trooper had pulled off the side of the road to assist in a crash on Route 213 when a car careened into the back of the Methuen cruiser and also hit the state police vehicle, Methuen police said on X.

The post included photos of the crashed Methuen cruiser showing the extensive damage to the vehicle. Luckily, neither the officer nor the trooper were injured in the crash.

In the post, Methuen police reminded motorists to "Please #moveover when you see emergency lights ahead."

