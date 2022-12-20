Taco John's To Open New Restaurant In Lawrence

Taco John's, the popular quick-service restaurant chain with stores in 22 states, will soon join another.

Construction work will soon break ground on two new Taco John restaurants in Lawrence and Leominster, a press release announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Lawrence location at 50 South Broadway is set to open in February 2023, and the Leominster restaurant at 536 North Main Street is scheduled to start serving customers on March 27.

Taco John's menu features breakfast and dinner options.

Reliance Hospitality Group, run by co-founder Deven Jadav and CEO and co-founder Arsal Jaffery, will manage both of the 2000-square-foot locations.

“We’re thrilled to be the ones that bring Taco John’s to Massachusetts,” Jaffery said via a news release. “We’re both huge fans of the brand and believe we can help Taco John’s goal of being a top contender in the QSR industry. There’s untapped potential for growth in Boston and once everyone in the area tries the famous Fried Chicken Tacos and Potato Olés, we’ll see that potential come to life.”

The company plans to hire 45 employees for each new location. You can apply at careers.tacojohns.com.

