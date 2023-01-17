New Aldi Location Coming To Liberty Tree Mall In Danvers Later This Month

Big savings are in store for North Shore residents as Aldi announced that a new location will be opening at the end of the month.

The new Aldi will unveil at the Liberty Tree Mall, located at 100 Independence Way in Danvers, on Jan. 26, Boston25 reports. Links to the store's online catalogue and weekly deals are now live on Aldi's website.

"The savings in Danvers are getting bigger," the website reads. "From fresh produce to organic foods, we've got it all for less, every day."

With the Danvers store, the total number of Aldi locations in Massachusetts will grow to 19.

