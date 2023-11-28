'Bright Light' To All: Lynn Man Killed In Allston Remembered As Loving Dad, Friend

Marcos Alfonso Sosa, of Lynn, was shot dead across from 12 Glenville Ave., behind 161 Harvard Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 25, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to a report of two people shot near 85 E. Newton St. in the city’s South End shortly before 2:30 a.m. and found Sosa and the other man with gunshot wounds, police said.

Sosa died at the scene, while the other man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

A GoFundMe was created to help his family with any expenses as they grieve.

On Friday November 25th, due to a very sudden tragedy. We lost a Father, Son , Brother , & Friend due to gun violence. Sosa was a very bright light to anyone around him. He brought nothing but laughs and unconditional love to the world. He leaves behind a beautiful 5 year old named Nia, who loved her father so much.We ask that if you or any of your loved ones can support in any way possible to help out with any funds, as well as donating anything that can benefit his daughter and her future will be greatly appreciated.

Sosa leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter named Nia.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 617-343-4470.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

