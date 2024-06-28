Bomb Squad On Scene In Haverhill; Man In Custody

Police were called to a Rosebud Avenue home to investigate reports that someone found an incendiary device around 8 a.m.

Investigators quickly shut down the road and remain at the scene as of 12:30 p.m. Officers ask people to avoid the area until they have completed their work.

A man was arrested on I-495 in Wrentham in connection with the investigation. Police have not said what he did or what charges he could face. They are not searching for any other potential suspects.

This is a developing report. Check back with the Daily Voice for updates on this story.

