Body Found In Lawrence Basement Died Of Apparent Homicide: DA

The body — whose name was not released, but was reported to be a 21-year-old woman — was found just before 8 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Salem Street, the Essex County District Attorney said.

Police were called to "check the well-being" of the person living in the basement apartment. That's when they found the body.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, though they did not elaborate on the condition of the body or how the person was killed. NBC Boston reported citing neighbors that a 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death.

Authorities would not verify that report.

Lawrence police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the suspected killing.

