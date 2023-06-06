Beloved Beverly Barista Dies Unexpectedly, Remembered As 'Warrior' With Kind Soul

Rachel-Marie Thomas, who was the longest-tenured employee at What's Brewin' Cafe in Beverly, died unexpectedly, leaving behind her beloved fiancé and their puppy.

To support Thomas's family and honor her life, her former employers at What's Brewin' Cafe created a GoFundMe campaign on Sunday, June 4, and have raised almost $5,000 in only two days, according to the GoFundMe site.

Thomas was described by her fiancé as a warrior. She dealt with various hurdles throughout her life, including being born premature, losing her father, and being diagnosed with diabetes.

"Nothing stopped Rachel," the GoFundMe campaign description reads. "Every day was a gift, and she lived life to the fullest."

Thomas worked at What's Brewin' Cafe for five years, befriending customers and making an impact so great that she had a menu item named after her, the signature "Rachel Delight."

She left the local business to move to Cumberland, Maryland with her fiancé Kai Kenney and their puppy, Cleo.

"Every day you fought so many internal battles and yet we’re still a delicate sunflower," Kenney wrote in a Facebook post. "You gave love freely to everyone and I will continue that the best I can. Thank you for the happiest times of my life and I know that you will always be with us loving and guiding everyone home."

"Rachel was an absolute light in our hometown for everyone," wrote one commenter on Kenney's post.

"She will forever be missed by everyone who had the privilege of being in her life even if it was just a moment," wrote another. "She had this spirit that just instantly made you feel loved."

Money raised from the GoFundMe will go to support Thomas's family, according to the What's Brewin' Cafe's Facebook page.

Click here to view the GoFundMe organized for Thomas.

