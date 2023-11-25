Fair 29°

Baby In Critical Condition Following Wreck In Andover; Driver Also Taken To Hospital: Police

A 1-year-old baby suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning single-vehicle wreck on I-485 in Andover. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police
The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, when a 2017 Toyota Camry lost control, drove through the median, and hit a tree, Massachusetts State Police said. 

The infant was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital in critical condition before being airlifted to Boston Hospital. The driver, a 33-year-old woman from Nashua, New Hampshire, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said. 

A State Police spokesperson told CBS Boston that troopers are investigating if the driver was distracted before losing control of the car. 

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident. 

