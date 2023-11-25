Baby In Critical Condition Following Wreck In Andover; Driver Also Taken To Hospital: Police

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, when a 2017 Toyota Camry lost control, drove through the median, and hit a tree, Massachusetts State Police said.

The infant was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital in critical condition before being airlifted to Boston Hospital. The driver, a 33-year-old woman from Nashua, New Hampshire, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

A State Police spokesperson told CBS Boston that troopers are investigating if the driver was distracted before losing control of the car.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.