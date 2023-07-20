Attempted Murder-Suicide: 1 Wounded, 1 Dead In Lawrence Shootings, DA Says

The first shooting took place around 6:45 p.m. at 324 Prospect Street, The Essex County District Attorney said. Paramedics rushed the victim to Lawrence General before they were airlifted to Boston for more treatment.

Minutes later and less than a mile away at 103 Summer Street, the person police believe is responsible for the first attack killed themselves in a parked car, authorities said.

Officials have not released any information on the shooter or victim or a potential motive behind the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Daily Voice for updates.

