Partly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

Attempted Murder-Suicide: 1 Wounded, 1 Dead In Lawrence Shootings, DA Says

Lawrence police are investigating two shootings that happened Thursday night, July 20, that left one person seriously wounded and another dead from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. 

Lawrence Police Department
Lawrence Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Lawrence Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The first shooting took place around 6:45 p.m. at 324 Prospect Street, The Essex County District Attorney said. Paramedics rushed the victim to Lawrence General before they were airlifted to Boston for more treatment. 

Minutes later and less than a mile away at 103 Summer Street, the person police believe is responsible for the first attack killed themselves in a parked car, authorities said. 

Officials have not released any information on the shooter or victim or a potential motive behind the attack. 

This is a developing story. Check back with the Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE