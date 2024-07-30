Another Charge For Ex-Lawrence High Coach Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Former Student: Feds

Jesus Moore, 35, of Lawrence, was charged this week with one count of transportation to engage in unlawful sexual conduct in federal court, the New Hampshire US Attorney's Office said.

Moore, who was a basketball coach at Lawrence High School, was arrested in February and charged in Manchester, New Hampshire, with having a former student driven to the motel, where he gave her alcohol, and they had sex, prosecutors said.

SafeSports, a non-profit that works to prevent sexual abuse and hold alleged abusers accountable, approached Lawrence police earlier this year. The girl had worked with the group and wanted to speak with investigators about the alleged incident.

She told investigators that Moore that this allegedly happened in March 2022 while she was attending Lawrence High, the prosecutor said.

Moore was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault and released on $1,000 bail, Manchester police said.

He was also released after his federal hearing this week, but he must submit to GPS monitoring and avoid children while out on bail, federal officials said.

