'Angel On Earth': Unexpected Death Of Saugus Mom Leaves 'Void In This World'

A community on the North Shore is dealing with the difficult task of trying to fill a whole left by a mother who had "the biggest heart and the sweetest soul," according to an online fundraiser. 

Dawn Diloreto Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe, "Love for Al and Mia. To help with expenses"
David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli

Michele Mersicano said Dawn DiLoreto was "an angel on earth with a smile on her face and ready to help attitude" on a GoFundMe campaign

"With a contagious smile she’d light up your day and check in to make sure you were ok," Mersicano said. "She will definitely leave a void in this world especially for her daughter Mia."

Saugus Softball, who posted about the GoFundMe, said Dawn and her family have been a close part of the league for "many, many years." 

"She was beautiful inside and out and had a smile like no other. She was always the first in line to lend a helping hand," the league wrote. "Let's show the DiLoreto/Longo family some Saugus Softball love by giving back to this deserving family."

The funds raised from the GoFundMe will help cover the costs of Dawn's funeral and build a college fund for Mia. People interested in donating can click here

