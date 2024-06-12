'America's Got Talent' Judges Not Spellbound By Salem Witch, Now They're Hexed

Borah the Witch appeared on the "Audition 3" episode of the popular talent show on Tuesday, June 11.

Video of Borah's audition was not released online, but a summary said the comedian did a tap dance while boiling a potion on stage before being buzzed by the judges and booed by the crowd.

Borah hexed those who X'ed them before leaving the stage. The potency of the magical shunning is unclear as the show continued without issue.

Borah, better known as Borah Brewington Snaggletooth XIII, is portrayed by Brian Sims, and the character has become a well-known fixture in Salem.

Borah's is unmistakable from their bright green make-up and seemingly endless jokes for tourists looking to learn more about Salem.

In an interview with The Witchfinder, Sims, out of character explains what life is like for a witch in modern-day Salem.

"I roam around here in Salem, just ripping people apart," he said. "(I'm) loud, obnoxious, trying to make misery for everyone, but it kind of backfires because it is a lot of fun for everyone unfortunately."

A video made by a family who got a tour from Borah shows how the witch works in modern-day Salem.

Find out more about Borah at their Instagram page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.