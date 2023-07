Robert Whitcomb was struck by a car while riding a tricycle near his home on Bartlett Street just after 5 p.m., Merrimac police said. Paramedics rushed him to Portsmouth Hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life.

The teenage driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

Merrimac police are investigating the cause of the crash.

