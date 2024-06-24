Firefighters were called to the 238 East Main St. home just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. Three people escaped the flames, but Nancy Holbrook was trapped inside, the State Fire Marshal's Office said. Fire crews pulled her from the house through a second-story window and rushed her to an area hospital, where she died the next morning.

Investigators traced the start of the fire to a small refrigerator in a wooden bar on the first floor. They believe an electrical or mechanical failure caused the blaze, and no foul play is suspected.

A GoFundMe created for the family has raised $35,000 — more than three times its goal — as of Monday afternoon, June 24. Organizers of the fundraiser said the family lost everything they owned in the blaze.

We are reaching out for our friends Scott and Susan Holbrook who just lost everything in a 4 alarm fire on East Main Street in Georgetown MA. They have been Georgetown residence for over 30 years and have been a big part of our community.In the fire they have been devastated by the loss of Scott’s mother Nancy.

No one has identified the third person to escape the fire.

“Ms. Holbrook’s family and loved ones remain in our thoughts today,” Georgetown Fire Chief Matt McKay said. “On behalf of the Georgetown Fire Department and the community, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences.”

First responders from more than a dozen fire departments worked to put out the massive blaze.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.