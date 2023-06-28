3 Massachusetts Towns Named Safest In Country, Report Says

Seven of the 10 safest towns are found in New England, including three Massachusetts towns, according to an annual report by Money Geek that analyzes the costs of crime to rank the safest and least safe US towns.

Andover, in Essex County, was ranked among the top-safest towns in the nation, coming in at the number three spot.

The town has a crime cost per capita of $51. This stands in stark contrast to the least safe small city, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where the per capita cost of crime is $9,071.

Arlington, in Middlesex County, was ranked the fifth-safest small town in the nation, with a per capita cost of crime of $65.

The third Massachusetts town to make the top-ten cut is Needham, in Norfolk County, with a per-capita crime cost of $77.

Yorktown Town, New York, and Mason, Ohio were named the top two safest towns in the country, with per-capita crime costs of $43 and $47, respectively.

Click here to read the full report from Money Geek.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.