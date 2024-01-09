3 Family Members Dead Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Nahant ID'd

John Benson, his 74-year-old Youngae Benson, and 45-year-old Andrew Carruth were found by police after someone called authorities to perform a welfare check at a home on Cottage Street, the Essex County District Attorney said on Tuesday.

Firefighters said carbon monoxide levels were tested very high in the home, and residents were asked to stay away from the area Monday night. That advisory has been lifted.

It's unclear what caused the leak or if there were any carbon monoxide detectors in the home. No foul play is suspected.

Neighbors told reporters that the family was kind and friendly.

“Great people," John Moleti, a neighbor, told NBC Boston. "The grandmother that lived there was our French teacher. That’s how long we have known those people."

